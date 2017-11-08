Close-knit Lady Rebels ready to begin season

The Lady Rebels begin their season on Friday by hosting Portland State.

UNLV's Katie Powell (21) drives to the basket during the Rebels home matchup with Air Force on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) steals the ball from UNLV guard Brooke Johnson (2) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) and the Rebel bench erupt after a score during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Brooke Johnson (3) makes a no look entry pass past Fresno State's Tory Jacobs (3) during the Rebels home matchup with the Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Nikki Wheatley (10) shoots a jump shot during the Play4Kay Shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Nikki Wheatley (10) slashes to the rim past Oregon State's Marie Gülich (21) during the Play4Kay Shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's Paris Strawther (3) fights for a loose ball with Antoina Robinsonson (41) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) looks for an open pass between San Diego State forward Baylee Vanderdoes (34) and guard/forward Khalia Lark (1) during a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. UNLV won 80-62. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV center Katie Powell (21) shoots over Fresno State center Katelin Noyer (5) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Lady Rebels sat in a circle on the floor of the practice gym chatting amongst themselves at media day last week.

As interviews were being conducted around the gym and the Lady Rebels grew louder in their spirited chatter, coach Kathy Olivier told her team to take it down a decibel level.

“We always talked about a sisterhood. It’s at a high. You can tell by how they’re even sitting,” Olivier said, nodding at the group sitting on the gym floor in front of her. “They’re a closer group than we’ve had in a long time and hopefully that will equate to good things on the floor.”

The Lady Rebels will have their first chance to see if that chemistry translates Friday when they tip off their season by hosting Portland State at Cox Pavilion at 6 p.m.

It’ll be the first game in what looks to be a blistering nonconference schedule that they hope prepares them for Mountain West play.

The Lady Rebels will play two of last year’s Final Four teams — Stanford and Mississippi State — in back-to-back games in December and also will take on NCAA tournament teams Gonzaga and Syracuse.

“Last season we had a pretty tough nonconference schedule but we were very, very excited when our coaches announced how tough this one was going to be,” senior Brooke Johnson said. “All of those teams we’re very, very excited to play. I think some teams may get afraid or worried about ‘Oh crap, we’re going to lose but I think we (have) a positive mindset (and are) working harder and hoping we can get some wins out of those.”

UNLV will have to do so without the Gonzalez twins, two of their starters from last year’s team which won 22 games.

Dakota Gonzalez was the team’s top scorer last year, averaging 13.2 points per game, while Dylan averaged 9.9. With the twins, UNLV likely would have been preseason favorites in the Mountain West, but the twins departed with a year of eligibility left to pursue other interests and the Lady Rebels will need others to step up in their place.

“They did so many things for us that it’s going to be hard to fill and we’re fooling ourselves if we don’t say that,” Olivier said.

Getting a healthy redshirt junior guard Nikki Wheatley back is one big step in the puzzle.

Wheatley tore her meniscus during a game last December but now healthy, her and Johnson will be expected to be the top two scorers for the team, which was projected to finish fifth in the Mountain West.

The Lady Rebels were picked to finish behind Boise State, Wyoming, Colorado State and New Mexico by coaches and media. It’s a prediction that didn’t sit well.

“I would say I did not like our preseason ranking but if that’s what they feel, that’s what they feel we just have to prove them wrong,” junior Paris Strawther said.

Strawther and junior Katie Powell, two returning starters, will play a pivotal role in the offense. Olivier said the team wants to take high percentage shots and get the ball inside more to those two.

“Once we do that we work the ball inside out, I think we’re going to be a better basketball team,” Olivier said. “That will open up Brooke for her threes. That will open up Nikki for her penetration, that will open up different players to get cleaner looks.”

The Lady Rebels will have one starting spot open, and it’s one Olivier can toy with depending on whether she wants to go with a smaller, quicker group or a bigger, more experienced lineup.

It’s something she can adjust as the season gets underway.

For now, the close-knit Lady Rebels are just excited to begin.

“I feel like we’re a lot more comfortable with each other than we were in previous seasons,” Powell said. “I’ve been here for three years now and I feel like this year we’re all really, really close and we treat one another like sisters almost.

”I trust almost everybody on this team and that’s going to be good because you need that trust on the team.”

Schedule

Nov. 10: vs. Portland State; Cox Pavilion; 6 p.m.

Nov. 14: vs. UC Irvine; Cox Pavilion; 12 p.m.

Nov. 19: vs.Grand Canyon; Cox Pavilion; 2 p.m.

Lady Rebel Round-Up

Nov. 25: vs.Hofstra (Lady Rebel Round-Up); Cox Pavilion; 12 p.m.

Minnesota vs Wake Forest (Lady Rebel Round-Up); Cox Pavilion 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: Lady Rebel Round-Up Consolation Game; Las Vegas; 12 p.m.

Lady Rebel Round-Up Championship Game; Cox Pavilion; 2:30 p.m.

ASU Classic

Dec. 2: vs.UC Riverside (ASU Classic); Tempe, Ariz.; 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 3: Arizona State/Buffalo (ASU Classic); Tempe, Ariz.; Tba

Dec. 9: at Gonzaga; Spokane, Wash.; 2 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Stanford; Palo Alto, Calif.; 2 p.m.

Duel In The Desert

Dec. 20: vs. Texas A&M vs Hawaii (Duel In The Desert); Cox Pavilion; 12 p.m.

vs.Mississippi State (Duel In The Desert); Cox Pavilion; 2:30; p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Oregon vs. Texas A&M (Duel In The Desert); Cox Pavilion; 12 p.m.

vs. Syracuse vs Mississippi State (Duel In The Desert); Cox Pavilion; 2:30 p.m.

Dec 22: vs. Hawaii vs. Oregon (Duel In The Desert); Cox Pavilion; 12 p.m.

vs.Syracuse (Duel In The Desert); Cox Pavilion; 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Boise State; Boise, Idaho; 12 p.m.

Jan. 3: vs. San Jose State; Cox Pavilion; 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: atUtah State; Logan, Utah; 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: vs. Air Force; Cox Pavilion; 6 p.m.

Jan. 17: at New Mexico; Albuquerque, N.M.; 6 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. Colorado State; Cox Pavilion; 3 p.m.

Jan. 24: vs. Fresno State; Cox Pavilion; 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: at San Diego State; San Diego, Calif.; 1 p.m.

Jan. 31: at San Jose State; San Jose, Calif.; 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. Boise State; Cox Pavilion; 3 p.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Nevada, Reno; Cox Pavilion; 6 p.m.

Feb. 10: at Wyoming; Laramie, Wyo.; 1 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Air Force; Colorado Springs, Colo.; 6 p.m.

Feb. 17: vs. San Diego State; Cox Pavilion; 3 p.m.

Feb. 21: at Fresno State; Fresno, Calif.; 7 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. New Mexico; Cox Pavilion; 3 p.m.

Feb. 27: at Nevada, Reno; Reno, Nev.; 6:30 p.m.

March 2: vs. Utah State; Cox Pavilion; 6 p.m.

2018 Mountain West Championship

March 5: vs. MW First Round; Thomas & Mack Center; Tba

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.