Clutch block helps UNLV stave off North Dakota State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 8:59 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives to the basket between North Dakota State Bison f ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives to the basket between North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) and guard Tyree Eady (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against North Dakota State Bison forward ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against North Dakota State Bison forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Mike Nuga (1) drives the ball under pressure from North Dakota State Bison gu ...
UNLV Rebels guard Mike Nuga (1) drives the ball under pressure from North Dakota State Bison guard Willie Guy (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) drives to the basket under pressure from North Dakota State B ...
UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) drives to the basket under pressure from North Dakota State Bison guard Dezmond McKinney (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA bas ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the North Dakota State Bison at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
North Dakota State Bison guard Tyree Eady (3) shoots over UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) d ...
North Dakota State Bison guard Tyree Eady (3) shoots over UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points and senior center Royce Hamm blocked a shot at the rim as time expired to help UNLV secure a 64-62 victory Monday night over North Dakota State at Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior wing Donovan Williams came off the bench to score 15 and senior point guard Jordan McCabe added 13 points for the Rebels (3-0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

