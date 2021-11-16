Clutch block helps UNLV stave off North Dakota State
Senior center Royce Hamm blocked a shot at the rim as time expired to help UNLV secure a victory Monday night over North Dakota State.
Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points and senior center Royce Hamm blocked a shot at the rim as time expired to help UNLV secure a 64-62 victory Monday night over North Dakota State at Thomas & Mack Center.
Junior wing Donovan Williams came off the bench to score 15 and senior point guard Jordan McCabe added 13 points for the Rebels (3-0).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.