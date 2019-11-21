52°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Cold-shooting UNLV loses 64-57 to Texas State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2019 - 9:09 pm
 

UNLV made only 34.7 percent of its shots and went especially cold down the stretch, and lost 64-57 to Texas State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Texas State (4-2) used a nine-point run to take a 52-44 lead with 5:25 left. UNLV’s last lead was 44-43 with 9:43 remaining, but the Rebels scored only six points over about a nine-minute stretch.

Amauri Hardy scored 18 points for UNLV (2-4), and Donnie Tillman added 13 points. Starting guard Jonah Antonio did not play because of an injured left hand or wrist.

Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats with 25 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV falls 60-56 in OT to Kansas State
By / RJ

Xavier Sneed’s 12-footer with 28.9 seconds left in overtime put Kansas State up for good, and the Wildcats went on to beat UNLV 60-56 on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.