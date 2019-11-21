Cold-shooting UNLV loses 64-57 to Texas State
UNLV made only 34.7 percent of its shots and went especially cold down the stretch by scoring only six points over about a nine-minute stretch.
UNLV made only 34.7 percent of its shots and went especially cold down the stretch, and lost 64-57 to Texas State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Texas State (4-2) used a nine-point run to take a 52-44 lead with 5:25 left. UNLV’s last lead was 44-43 with 9:43 remaining, but the Rebels scored only six points over about a nine-minute stretch.
Amauri Hardy scored 18 points for UNLV (2-4), and Donnie Tillman added 13 points. Starting guard Jonah Antonio did not play because of an injured left hand or wrist.
Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats with 25 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.