Cold-shooting UNLV loses 64-57 to Texas State

UNLV made only 34.7 percent of its shots and went especially cold down the stretch, and lost 64-57 to Texas State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Texas State (4-2) used a nine-point run to take a 52-44 lead with 5:25 left. UNLV’s last lead was 44-43 with 9:43 remaining, but the Rebels scored only six points over about a nine-minute stretch.

Amauri Hardy scored 18 points for UNLV (2-4), and Donnie Tillman added 13 points. Starting guard Jonah Antonio did not play because of an injured left hand or wrist.

Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats with 25 points.

