UNLV Basketball

Colorado State sinks UNLV on 3-pointers in regulation, OT

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 6:39 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens hit a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Rams an 82-81 victory over the UNLV men’s basketball team Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center after Stevens hit a buzzer-beating 3 to force OT.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 33 points, and senior guard Justin Webster added 15 points for the Rebels (12-5, 1-4 Mountain West).

The Rams are now 10-9, 2-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

