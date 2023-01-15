Colorado State sinks UNLV on 3-pointers in regulation, OT

Two massive 3s from Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens, including a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, sent UNLV to defeat Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens hit a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Rams an 82-81 victory over the UNLV men’s basketball team Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center after Stevens hit a buzzer-beating 3 to force OT.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 33 points, and senior guard Justin Webster added 15 points for the Rebels (12-5, 1-4 Mountain West).

The Rams are now 10-9, 2-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

