Contract details released for new UNLV basketball coach

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Josh Pastner has signed a five-year, $4.8 million deal to be UNLV men’s basketball coach, according to the contract, obtained via a public records request.

Pastner will make $500,000 his first season, and his salary will jump to $1 million for his second and third seasons. His salary will increase to $1.15 million for his fourth and fifth seasons.

Pastner replaces the fired Kevin Kruger, who was scheduled to make $800,000 in the last two years of his deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

