Contract details released for new UNLV basketball coach
New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has signed a five-year deal, according to his contract, obtained via a public records request.
Pastner will make $500,000 his first season, and his salary will jump to $1 million for his second and third seasons. His salary will increase to $1.15 million for his fourth and fifth seasons.
Pastner replaces the fired Kevin Kruger, who was scheduled to make $800,000 in the last two years of his deal.
