Coronavirus outbreak in Nevada not affecting UNLV, MW events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 2:05 pm
 

UNLV athletic events and the ongoing Mountain West men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center are going on as scheduled, but officials said they were closely watching any developments after the first known case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Nevada.

Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a text message and the Mountain West said in a statement that all parties were working together.

“The Mountain West is aware of this morning’s announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada,” the conference statement read. “The league office continues to collaborate with UNLV and Thomas & Mack Center to monitor developments and is consulting with all appropriate parties to determine courses of action.”

Reed-Francois referred to a statement from university acting president Marta Meana, who said “the COVID-19 outbreak is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk … in Clark County and the U.S. remains low at this time.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

