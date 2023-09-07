97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

Creighton, Saint Mary’s top UNLV’s 2023-24 schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 3:57 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 4:18 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team during the second half of a men's basketba ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team during the second half of a men's basketball game against the Southern University Jaguars at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV released its 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule Thursday, featuring matchups with 2023 tournament teams Creighton and Saint Mary’s.

The Rebels and coach Kevin Kruger open the season Nov. 8 at the Thomas & Mack Center against Southern and will retire Anderson Hunt’s number during a ceremony against Stetson on Nov. 11. UNLV plays Florida State at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Florida, on Nov. 20.

Other important nonconference dates for the Rebels include a Dec. 6 road game against Dayton and two games at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13 against Loyola Marymount and Creighton, respectively.

Creighton reached the Elite Eight last season, losing 57-56 against San Diego State. UNLV will travel to Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 16.

The Rebels’ Mountain West season begins Jan. 6 on the road against San Diego State.

Times and television networks have not been announced.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 8 vs. Southern, Thomas & Mack Center

Nov. 11 vs. Stetson, Thomas & Mack Center

Nov. 17 at Pepperdine

Nov. 20 vs. Florida State, Sunshine Slam, Daytona, Florida

Nov. 21 vs. Colorado or Richmond, Sunshine Slam, Daytona, Florida

Nov. 28 vs. Akron, Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 6 at Dayton

Dec. 9 vs. Loyola Marymount, Dollar Loan Center

Dec. 13 vs. Creighton, Dollar Loan Center

Dec. 16 vs. St. Mary’s, Jerry Colangelo Classic, Phoenix

Dec. 21 vs. Hofstra, Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 31 vs. Carroll College, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 6 at San Diego State

Jan. 9 vs. New Mexico, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 13 vs. Utah State, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 16 at Boise State

Jan. 20 at Colorado State

Jan. 23 vs. Air Force, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 27 at San Jose State

Jan. 30 vs. Fresno State, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 3 vs. Wyoming, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 10 at New Mexico

Feb. 13 at Fresno State

Feb. 17 vs. UNR, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 20 at Air Force

Feb. 24 vs. Colorado State, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 27 at Wyoming

March 2 vs. San Jose State, Thomas & Mack Center

March 5 vs. San Diego State, Thomas & Mack Center

March 9 at UNR

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
4
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
5
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights new local TV home to air Stanley Cup Final replays
Knights new local TV home to air Stanley Cup Final replays
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game
Henderson All-Stars get tough draw for next LLWS game
New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener
New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener
Stanley Cup to be on display Sept. 15 at Dollar Loan Center
Stanley Cup to be on display Sept. 15 at Dollar Loan Center
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan