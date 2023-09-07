Creighton, Saint Mary’s top UNLV’s 2023-24 schedule
The UNLV men’s basketball team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season Thursday.
UNLV released its 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule Thursday, featuring matchups with 2023 tournament teams Creighton and Saint Mary’s.
The Rebels and coach Kevin Kruger open the season Nov. 8 at the Thomas & Mack Center against Southern and will retire Anderson Hunt’s number during a ceremony against Stetson on Nov. 11. UNLV plays Florida State at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Florida, on Nov. 20.
Other important nonconference dates for the Rebels include a Dec. 6 road game against Dayton and two games at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13 against Loyola Marymount and Creighton, respectively.
Creighton reached the Elite Eight last season, losing 57-56 against San Diego State. UNLV will travel to Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 16.
The Rebels’ Mountain West season begins Jan. 6 on the road against San Diego State.
Times and television networks have not been announced.
Here is the full schedule:
Nov. 8 vs. Southern, Thomas & Mack Center
Nov. 11 vs. Stetson, Thomas & Mack Center
Nov. 17 at Pepperdine
Nov. 20 vs. Florida State, Sunshine Slam, Daytona, Florida
Nov. 21 vs. Colorado or Richmond, Sunshine Slam, Daytona, Florida
Nov. 28 vs. Akron, Thomas & Mack Center
Dec. 6 at Dayton
Dec. 9 vs. Loyola Marymount, Dollar Loan Center
Dec. 13 vs. Creighton, Dollar Loan Center
Dec. 16 vs. St. Mary’s, Jerry Colangelo Classic, Phoenix
Dec. 21 vs. Hofstra, Thomas & Mack Center
Dec. 31 vs. Carroll College, Thomas & Mack Center
Jan. 6 at San Diego State
Jan. 9 vs. New Mexico, Thomas & Mack Center
Jan. 13 vs. Utah State, Thomas & Mack Center
Jan. 16 at Boise State
Jan. 20 at Colorado State
Jan. 23 vs. Air Force, Thomas & Mack Center
Jan. 27 at San Jose State
Jan. 30 vs. Fresno State, Thomas & Mack Center
Feb. 3 vs. Wyoming, Thomas & Mack Center
Feb. 10 at New Mexico
Feb. 13 at Fresno State
Feb. 17 vs. UNR, Thomas & Mack Center
Feb. 20 at Air Force
Feb. 24 vs. Colorado State, Thomas & Mack Center
Feb. 27 at Wyoming
March 2 vs. San Jose State, Thomas & Mack Center
March 5 vs. San Diego State, Thomas & Mack Center
March 9 at UNR
