Creighton, Saint Mary’s top UNLV’s 2023-24 schedule

The UNLV men’s basketball team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season Thursday.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team during the second half of a men's basketball game against the Southern University Jaguars at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV released its 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule Thursday, featuring matchups with 2023 tournament teams Creighton and Saint Mary’s.

The Rebels and coach Kevin Kruger open the season Nov. 8 at the Thomas & Mack Center against Southern and will retire Anderson Hunt’s number during a ceremony against Stetson on Nov. 11. UNLV plays Florida State at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Florida, on Nov. 20.

Other important nonconference dates for the Rebels include a Dec. 6 road game against Dayton and two games at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13 against Loyola Marymount and Creighton, respectively.

Creighton reached the Elite Eight last season, losing 57-56 against San Diego State. UNLV will travel to Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 16.

The Rebels’ Mountain West season begins Jan. 6 on the road against San Diego State.

Times and television networks have not been announced.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 8 vs. Southern, Thomas & Mack Center

Nov. 11 vs. Stetson, Thomas & Mack Center

Nov. 17 at Pepperdine

Nov. 20 vs. Florida State, Sunshine Slam, Daytona, Florida

Nov. 21 vs. Colorado or Richmond, Sunshine Slam, Daytona, Florida

Nov. 28 vs. Akron, Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 6 at Dayton

Dec. 9 vs. Loyola Marymount, Dollar Loan Center

Dec. 13 vs. Creighton, Dollar Loan Center

Dec. 16 vs. St. Mary’s, Jerry Colangelo Classic, Phoenix

Dec. 21 vs. Hofstra, Thomas & Mack Center

Dec. 31 vs. Carroll College, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 6 at San Diego State

Jan. 9 vs. New Mexico, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 13 vs. Utah State, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 16 at Boise State

Jan. 20 at Colorado State

Jan. 23 vs. Air Force, Thomas & Mack Center

Jan. 27 at San Jose State

Jan. 30 vs. Fresno State, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 3 vs. Wyoming, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 10 at New Mexico

Feb. 13 at Fresno State

Feb. 17 vs. UNR, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 20 at Air Force

Feb. 24 vs. Colorado State, Thomas & Mack Center

Feb. 27 at Wyoming

March 2 vs. San Jose State, Thomas & Mack Center

March 5 vs. San Diego State, Thomas & Mack Center

March 9 at UNR

