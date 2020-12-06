47°F
UNLV Basketball

David Jenkins Jr. leads UNLV to upset win at Kansas State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2020 - 6:54 pm
 
Caleb Grill score for UNLV against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on December 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kansas State athletics.
UNLV's Marvin Coleman passes against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on December 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kansas State athletics.
UNLV's David Jenkins Jr. defends against Kansas State's Selton Miguel at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on December 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kansas State athletics.
UNLV's Bryce Hamilton goes up for a shot against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on December 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kansas State athletics.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 25 points and UNLV men’s basketball won its first game of the season by defeating Kansas State 68-58 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Rebels (1-4) led for almost the entire game thanks to Jenkins and their strong shooting from 3-point range. UNLV finished with 12 made 3s while Kansas State (1-3) made six.

Junior guard Bryce Hamilton added 18 points for the Rebels.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

