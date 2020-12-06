David Jenkins Jr. leads UNLV to upset win at Kansas State
David Jenkins Jr. scored 25 points and UNLV men’s basketball won its first game of the season.
David Jenkins Jr. scored 25 points and UNLV men’s basketball won its first game of the season by defeating Kansas State 68-58 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
The Rebels (1-4) led for almost the entire game thanks to Jenkins and their strong shooting from 3-point range. UNLV finished with 12 made 3s while Kansas State (1-3) made six.
Junior guard Bryce Hamilton added 18 points for the Rebels.
