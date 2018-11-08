Deep, experienced Lady Rebels tip off season vs. Wright St.

UNLV Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) goes up for a shot while defenders New Mexico Lobos guard Tesha Buck (2) and New Mexico Lobos guard Cherise Beynon (0) fall on her sides at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. UNLV won 74-62. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Lady Rebels’ 2017-18 season ended this March in disappointment.

After winning a share of the Mountain West conference title, the team bowed out in its first conference tournament game to rival Nevada.

But the Lady Rebels, who begin their season Friday hosting Wright State at 6 p.m. at Cox Pavilion, return much of that team, including four starters, and are feeling confident heading into the new season.

“I think we’re one of the best teams in the conference,” senior Katie Powell said. “Obviously we proved that (last) year.”

Powell, who was recently named to the Mountain West Preseason All-Conference team will be relied upon heavily in the Lady Rebels’ offense.

In her breakout junior season, Powell led the team with 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and was an All-Mountain West selection.

With Brooke Johnson, the team’s top three-point threat and the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, graduating, it’s no secret that the Lady Rebels will run a lot of their offense through the inside with Powell and Paris Strawther.

“It’s very clear that we have good size inside and we’re not being smart if we don’t get the ball inside,” coach Kathy Olivier said. “We also have some good shooters.”

UNLV returns four starters from last season — Powell, Strawther, Nikki Wheatley and Jordyn Bell.

They have a lot of options to fill the fifth spot — from Alyssa Anderson to transfers Bailey Thomas or LaTecia Smith to Kavi Brown, a redshirt freshman who tore her ACL last season and Justice Ethridge, a freshman from Centennial who was one of the top Las Vegas recruits — and will be looking for players to step up and help fill Johnson’s old post.

“With her gone, just people are going to have to pick up all different aspects of the game,” Wheatley said. “We’re going to have to pick it up on defense, we’re going to have to pick it up on offense and we’re going to have to all be outside threats to kind of replace her. It’s a collective effort of trying to pick up what got left behind with her leaving.”

But despite Johnson’s departure, Olivier is touting the team’s depth and experience. With a conference championship under its belt, Olivier thinks her team will have a target on its back this season.

“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been this year. We know our system,” Olivier said. “Defensively we get after it. Offensively we need to do a good job of taking care of the ball and getting good shots and last year our shooting percentage went up (and) our defense was great.”

The Lady Rebels were ranked No. 2 in a preseason poll behind just Boise State released Nov. 1 thanks to a host of experienced seniors led by Wheatley, their captain, and a host of alternating co-captains.

“I absolutely think people should look at us as a team to beat. I think we have a lot of threats and I think because we have so many seniors not only seniors but seniors that have played,” Wheatley said. “… People should look at us like that and we look at ourselves like that but it’s our responsibility to uphold that end, too. To actually live up to that.”

