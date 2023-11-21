55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Defense betrays UNLV in loss to Florida State at Sunshine Slam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2023 - 7:20 pm
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee during a game against Stetson at Thomas & ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s recipe to win this year is different from a season ago. But it still requires some defense.

The Rebels found that out Monday in their first game in the Sunshine Slam, losing to Florida State 83-75 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Seminoles shot 62.7 percent.

“It’s going to be really tough to win a game when a team shoots 62 percent,” coach Kevin Kruger said.

UNLV has more weapons on offense this season, and the Rebels shot 56.9 percent against Florida State. Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and five rebounds.

Four other Rebels scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to counter Florida State and junior forward Jamir Watkins, who scored a game-high 19 points.

UNLV (2-2) will face Richmond in its second game of the Sunshine Slam at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No. 18 Colorado defeated Richmond 64-59.

Rebels freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. played a game-high 37 minutes and had 13 points and six assists. He also committed three turnovers, the first giveaways the former Liberty standout had since a season-opening loss to Southern on Nov. 8. Thomas is averaging 36.3 minutes per game, three more than any of his teammates.

“He had a lot of really good moments,” Kruger said. “He’s going to keep getting better.”

While the Rebels shot the ball at a high percentage from the floor, they struggled on 3-pointers against the Seminoles (3-1). UNLV went 2 of 10, one game after going 6 of 15 against Pepperdine, and didn’t make a 3 until 13 minutes into the game.

Fifth-year guard Justin Webster was 1 of 4 on 3s. He finished with 13 points on 50 percent shooting, but was minus-12 in 35 minutes. Sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell missed his only 3 and was minus-19 in 19 minutes.

The Rebels got off to a difficult start, trailing 9-2 after about three minutes. A fast-break dunk by Florida State sophomore Cam Corhen with 10:43 remaining in the first half pushed the lead to 13 points.

“That kind of ended up being the difference,” Kruger said.

But UNLV refused to go away, and a 7-0 run before halftime was punctuated by two free throws from fifth-year forward Jalen Hill, who scored 13 points, to cut the deficit to four points. But Watkins banked in a deep 3 as the half expired.

Florida State opened the second half with two consecutive baskets and led by 14 points with 15:59 remaining, but UNLV clawed back again. A 15-6 run got the Rebels within five points after a layup by Thomas, but Watkins went on a personal 6-0 run.

“We’ve just got to start preparing immediately,” Kruger said. “Get the mind right and focus on having a good day tomorrow.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
4
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
5
Gordon: It’s obvious Raiders coaches don’t trust rookie Aidan O’Connell
Gordon: It’s obvious Raiders coaches don’t trust rookie Aidan O’Connell
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV building confidence to take on strong Sunshine Slam field
UNLV building confidence to take on strong Sunshine Slam field
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS
Rebels ride size, strength to road win over Pepperdine
Rebels ride size, strength to road win over Pepperdine
3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State
3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State
‘Worst we’ll ever play’: UNLV suffers stunning upset in opener — PHOTOS
‘Worst we’ll ever play’: UNLV suffers stunning upset in opener — PHOTOS
Gordon: Embarrassing loss won’t define UNLV, but its response will
Gordon: Embarrassing loss won’t define UNLV, but its response will