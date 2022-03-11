Disastrous start dooms UNLV in MW quarterfinals loss

Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 5-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Wyoming Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dunks the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives to the basket against Wyoming Cowboys forward Jeremiah Oden (25) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots around Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Down one point with UNLV’s season on the line and the shot clock turned off, senior Bryce Hamilton received the inbounds pass. Pinned between two Wyoming defenders and the halfcourt line, Hamilton had to move the ball.

“The play was drawn for me to be able to get a ghost screen and be able to make a play,” he said. “They started to trap me. They forced me to make a pass and from there, you just have to play ball.”

Looking for an opening, UNLV swung the ball to the right corner. Freshman Keshon Gilbert launched a 3-pointer, attempting to retake the lead.

His shot hit the front iron and Wyoming held on for a 59-56 win Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels haven’t made it to the tournament’s semifinal game since 2014.

Thursday’s game may have been the final appearance for Hamilton, fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr. and UNLV’s other seniors in a UNLV uniform.

“We all sold out, trusted coach (Kevin) Kruger and the coaching staff,” Hamm said. “When we first got here, we didn’t know what to expect, but I think we can truly say we built a brotherhood. We built character and we built a way to get back to UNLV winning basketball.”

While the final execution prevented UNLV from reaching the next round, it’s disastrous start was the largest factor. Hamm’s layup 37 seconds into the game was the Rebels’ only field goal for the first 13 minutes of the game. UNLV went 1-for-13 from the field and 0-for-7 from 3-point range during the stretch.

Despite the bad start on offense, UNLV’s defense kept it in the game. Missing forward Victor Iwuakor, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury after playing a crucial role in the Rebels’ victory against the Cowboys earlier this season, UNLV still contained All-Mountain West first team forward Graham Ike and did a better job on senior Hunter Maldonado.

Even though the Rebels shot 29.6 percent from the field and a dismal 16.7 percent from 3-point range, they trailed just 31-22 at halftime.

The Rebels stormed back into the game after the break. Hamilton erupted for 18 of his 22 points in the second half and received help from junior Donovan Williams, who added 20 points of his own.

The UNLV defense also continued to play well. Gilbert was a pest all game and had some huge defensive rebounds, and UNLV forced Wyoming to sit Ike and Maldonado because of foul trouble.

Even after Ike’s return, the Rebels made him inefficient. He scored 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting as Hamm, Williams and junior David Muoka made him work for every basket. The started double-teaming him in the post, especially since Wyoming started the second half shooting poorly from 3-point range.

But the Cowboys’ shooting returned in the final minutes and a huge 3-pointer from the right wing by sophomore Xavier DuSell put UNLV behind in the final seconds, leading to the broken play and Gilbert’s missed shot.

“As I’ve said almost every game, I’m so proud of these guys,” Kruger said. “We came out a little stagnant, but they never stopped fighting.”

UNLV’s season isn’t necessarily finished. The Rebels still have a chance to qualify for the NIT, which will reveal its bracket late Sunday.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.