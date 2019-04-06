MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Documents show payments to ex-UNLV player Brandon McCoy’s guardian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2019 - 10:02 am
 

Nike paid $15,000 over three separate transactions from July 1, 2016 to Aug. 8, 2016 to former UNLV basketball player Brandon McCoy’s guardian, Shaun Manning, according to documents that noted defense attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted Saturday morning.

McCoy, a five-star recruit, signed in 2017 with UNLV, which has a shoe and apparel contract with Nike that expires May 31.

UNLV is not mentioned in the documents, and Avenatti told the Review-Journal “it’s unclear” if the university was aware of any payments to Manning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Nike Corruption by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

