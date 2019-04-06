Documents show payments to ex-UNLV player Brandon McCoy’s guardian

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) scores a shot against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) reacts after getting called for a defensive foul against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) blocks Nevada Wolf Pack forward Cody Martin (11) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nike paid $15,000 over three separate transactions from July 1, 2016 to Aug. 8, 2016 to former UNLV basketball player Brandon McCoy’s guardian, Shaun Manning, according to documents that noted defense attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted Saturday morning.

2/2 – Nike should be criminally indicted on well over 200 counts and should also explain why they misled their investors/the SEC. If I'm lying or the docs are not legit, I challenge @nike to issue a stmt claiming no bribes were ever paid. Just Do It Nike!https://t.co/4gi8MQRcQB — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019

McCoy, a five-star recruit, signed in 2017 with UNLV, which has a shoe and apparel contract with Nike that expires May 31.

UNLV is not mentioned in the documents, and Avenatti told the Review-Journal “it’s unclear” if the university was aware of any payments to Manning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Nike Corruption by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd