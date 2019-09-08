Durango point guard Keshon Gilbert commits to UNLV

UNLV picked up its first member of the 2021 class when Durango point guard Keshon Gilbert committed Saturday. The Rebels have four commitments for the 2020 class.

Las Vegas Knicks' Keshon Gilbert (3), left, looks to make a play under pressure from U.T.U. Gorillas' Mekhi Bentley (3), in a basketball game during the Fantastic 40 club basketball tournament at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Knicks' Keshon Gilbert (3), right, takes a shot under pressure from U.T.U. Gorillas' Jaden Charles (5), in a basketball game during the Fantastic 40 club basketball tournament at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has gone hard after recruits with Las Vegas ties, and three of the four in his 2020 class have a local connection.

Now Otzelberger has his first 2021 commitment and he’s a local — Durango High School 6-foot-2-inch point guard Keshon Gilbert.

“Me and Coach T.J. clicked from the first time we talked,” Gilbert said. “That’s the first program that bought into me. They really wanted me.”

Gilbert averaged about 15 points per game this spring and summer for the Las Vegas Knicks AAU team. For Durango last season as a sophomore, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 54.5 percent.

UNR, Fresno State and Long Beach State also offered scholarships.

“It means a lot to all the kids to Las Vegas,” Knicks coach Lamar Bigby said of Otzelberger’s emphasis on recruiting locals. “They’re prioritizing kids that want to be at UNLV and are good enough to play at UNLV.”

