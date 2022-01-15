Ex-Centennial star Orlando Robinson sparks Fresno State past UNLV

Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson had 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots as the Bulldogs defeated UNLV on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10), UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) and UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) battle for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) keeps a ball away from Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) and Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) passes a ball as Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) looks on during the first half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) goes to the basket as Fresno State Bulldogs guard Leo Colimerio (23) and Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) defend during the first half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) goes to the basket as Fresno State Bulldogs guard Leo Colimerio (23) and Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) defend during the first half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) and Fresno State Bulldogs guard Deon Stroud (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) tries to shoot over Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) keeps a ball away from Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger gestures during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV’s basketball team makes its home at the Thomas & Mack Center.

But Fresno State junior big man Orlando Robinson is from Las Vegas, too. And he sure seemed happy Friday night to be back in his hometown.

The Rebels could not contain Robinson and fell 73-68 to the Bulldogs in their third Mountain West game of the season. Robinson, who prepped at Centennial High School and played club basketball for the Las Vegas Knicks, had 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots as the epicenter of Fresno State’s offense.

Robinson is one of the best players in the Mountain West and was averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks entering the game. Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said Thursday that Robinson was a prominent part of UNLV’s scouting report.

But that didn’t stop Robinson from establishing his presence at the beginning of the game with a personal 6-0 run — scoring via post-up, putback and transition dunk.

UNLV senior center Royce Hamm and junior forward Victory Iwuakor took turns guarding Robinson and had varying degrees of success, especially during the middle of the first half as UNLV built an 18-12 lead.

The Rebels (9-7, 1-2 MW) never led by more than six points, though, and stalled offensively as Robinson reasserted his will by drawing fouls while he worked to establish position at the high and low posts. He had 16 points in the first half, converting 6 of 7 from the free-throw line as the Rebels shot 33 percent to face a 33-23 halftime deficit.

Hamm converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and made two 3-pointers early in the second half, but Robinson made a 3 and freed junior guard Isaiah Hill for a floater with a good ball screen and delivered a strike as the roller to fellow junior Anthony Holland in the corner to give the Bulldogs a 12-point lead.

The Rebels rallied late in the second half amid a flurry from senior wing Bryce Hamilton, who scored 17 of his team-high 24 in the half. His game-tying triple rattled around the rim and popped out, forcing UNLV to foul in the final minute.

Hamm finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Junior wing Donovan Williams added 15 points for UNLV.

Holland scored 14 for Fresno State (12-4, 1-1).

