101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
UNLV Basketball

Ex-Chaparral High, UNLV basketball player dies from COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 4:32 pm
 
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in ...
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the local high school basketball community, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of UNLV.
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in ...
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the local high school basketball community, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of UNLV.
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in ...
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the local high school basketball community, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of UNLV.
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in ...
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the local high school basketball community, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of UNLV.
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in ...
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the local high school basketball community, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of UNLV.
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in ...
Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the local high school basketball community, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. Photo courtesy of UNLV.

Wes Reed, a former UNLV basketball player who went on to become a coach, mentor and fixture in the high school community, died Sunday from complications of COVID-19. He was 48.

Reed grew up in Las Vegas and starred at Chaparral High School, earning all-league and all-state honors. He played two years at Barstow College in California, where he set 3-point records before walking on to UNLV for the 1994-95 season.

He eventually earned a scholarship and playing time, establishing a reputation as a selfless wing who would do all the little things such as take charges and dive for loose balls.

In two seasons at UNLV, Reed played in 37 games — averaging 8.6 minutes from 1994 to 1996. His career continued via the local high school and grassroots basketball scene, in which he was heavily involved until his death.

Reed co-founded the Henderson Heat club basketball program in 2009 and was instrumental in the development of its girls teams — the Lady Heat — helping connect dozens of players to college opportunities.

“Wes was kind of the epitome of basketball,” said former UNLV guard Demetrius Taylor, a Cheyenne High alumnus and youth basketball coach who considered Reed a mentor. “He’s everything a coach should be, on and off the floor. He went above and beyond.”

Reed contracted COVID-19 last month and checked into Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center on July 25. He spent the past several weeks in the intensive care unit.

He’s survived by his son, Miles, and remembered by so many more in Las Vegas and beyond.

“He devoted a lot of his life to helping other people’s kids,” said former UNLV wing Lamar Bigby, who runs the Las Vegas Knicks and counted Reed among his closest friends. “This is a huge loss for our community. I just hope as a community that we can come together and embody some of the things he did to help the youth.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
2
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
3
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
4
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Agent and former UNLV basketball player Jordan Cornish, right, watches a NBA Summer League game ...
Former Rebel returns to Las Vegas as NBA agent
By / RJ

Former UNLV wing Jordan Cornish returned to the Thomas & Mack Center this week for the first time since leaving the program in 2016. He’s now an NBA agent with Beyond Athlete Management.

UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Ve ...
UNLV men’s basketball to open league play Jan. 1
By / RJ

Other notable matchups include a home tilt Feb. 1 against UNR, a Feb. 22 trip to Reno and a Feb. 19 meeting with Colorado State. Conference play concludes March 5 against New Mexico.

Aldo Martinez
Southern Nevada home prices pass $400,000
LVR

A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices passing the $400,000 mark for the first time while demand continues to outpace supply.

Erick Harper (UNLV Athletics)
UNLV names interim athletic director
By / RJ

UNLV senior associate athletic director Erick Harper has been elevated to interim athletic director, according to people with knowledge of the situation.