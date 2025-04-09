Ex-high school star in transfer portal reportedly to visit UNLV

The basketball recruit with a huge social media following is in the transfer portal after one season at Central Florida. He faced legal trouble in 2023.

Central Florida guard Mikey Williams brings ball down court against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2025 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

The new-look UNLV men’s basketball team could be joined by a former high school superstar.

Central Florida transfer Mikey Williams is scheduled to visit with new coach Josh Pastner and the Rebels, according to a Tuesday report from On3.com. NCAA rules mandate that the visit will have to take place after the recruiting dead period ends Thursday.

Williams, 20, entered the transfer portal last month after averaging 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over 18 games, including five starts, for the Knights this season.

It was the 6-foot-3-inch guard’s first collegiate campaign, as he redshirted while he was suspended and in legal trouble during his freshman year with Memphis.

The San Diego native committed to play for the Tigers following a lauded preps career that saw him earn social media stardom, a multiyear sponsorship deal with Puma and an estimated name, image and likeness evaluation of $3.6 million.

That was all before his senior year, in which he averaged 23.8 points, 9.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds for San Ysidro High School.

Puma and his other sponsors dropped him after he was arrested in April 2023 for allegedly firing a handgun into an occupied vehicle during an incident that took place a month prior at his home in Jamul, California.

He eventually faced nine felony charges, including multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon, but reached a plea deal in November 2023 that allowed him to return to basketball and avoid any jail time.

Williams took online classes during his time at Memphis and still boasts 3.3 million followers on Instagram. He has reportedly been in contact with multiple teams, including the Tigers, but is looking for a starting role.

Pastner, who served as coach at Memphis from 2009 to 2016 long before Williams’ arrival, could potentially build around the sophomore.

Since former coach Kevin Kruger was fired last month, Pastner was able to retain two players off last year’s team and two high school recruits while adding former Arizona center Emmanuel Stephen from the transfer portal.

The portal closes April 22.

