Ex-Rebel Kevin Kruger learned from dad, others in coaching business

Former UNLV point guard Kevin Kruger is an assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma under his dad, Lon, a former Rebels coach. The younger Kruger could be on the path to be a head coach himself.

Former UNLV point guard and current Oklahoma assistant basketball coach Kevin Kruger (black shirt) poses with his wife, Alli, and others at a Coaches vs. Cancer event Sunday at the MGM Grand pool. Photo by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Former UNLV point guard and current Oklahoma assistant basketball coach Kevin Kruger (black shirt) poses with his wife, Alli, and others at a Coaches vs. Cancer event Sunday at the MGM Grand pool. Photo by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV point guard Kevin Kruger looks to his father Lon Kruger as Oregon takes a free throw in the first half of their NCAA Sweet 16 game at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis Friday, March 23, 2007. K.M.Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV basketball player Kevin Kruger calls a play during the second half of their basketball game against Houston, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2006, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel) **SPECIAL TO THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL** UNLV guard Kevin Kruger calls a play during the second half of their basketball game against Houston, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2006, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)

UNLV Head Coach Lon Kruger gives instruction is son, point guard Kevin Kruger looks on during practice at Cox Pavilion Tuesday, March 20, 2007. K.M.Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

When Kevin Kruger arrived as an assistant basketball at Northern Arizona in 2014, he spent a lot of time shooting baskets with Torry Johnson, a guard who was redshirting and needed help finding his range.

The daily work together paid off, and last season Johnson led the Lumberjacks with 103 field goals and 11.5 points per game. That production caught Wake Forest’s attention, which picked up Johnson as a graduate transfer.

“When Torry came to us, he was not a great 3-point shooter,” NAU coach Jack Murphy said. “I think Kevin really developed those skills. I think that’s one of the reasons (Johnson’s) now going to be playing in the ACC.”

Kruger, a former standout UNLV point guard, recently completed his second season on the bench at Oklahoma assisting his dad and ex-Rebels coach Lon.

Learning from a different voice, though, was important in Kruger’s development as a coach. That opportunity was what Murphy — who went to Durango High School and then UNLV for two years — and NAU offered.

“It was really invaluable,” Kruger said. “I grew up with Dad being a head coach for as long as I can remember. Everything I knew was kind of from him. Working with Coach Murphy was good. I got to learn a different coaching tree, if you will, and a different perspective.

“Coach Murphy was great because he was always willing to take opinions from all different avenues.”

Kruger, 35, is back in Las Vegas for Coaches vs. Cancer, an event that Lon Kruger returns to help run each year. Sanford Health agree to a five-year sponsorship extension Sunday worth $500,000 annually.

The younger Kruger also has a lot to celebrate, about a week ago getting married, and both were at the MGM Grand pool for the private fundraiser.

“Alli and I are happy to be in Norman (Oklahoma), and we’ll see stay as long as ol’ LK is there,” Kevin Kruger said with a smile.

Kruger is used to being around his dad as a coach and a player. As UNLV’s point guard in 2007, he led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 before losing by four points to Oregon. UNLV hasn’t been to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since that season.

Maybe Kevin Kruger will eventually coach his own team deep into the tournament. Lon Kruger said the fact Kevin went somewhere else before returning to Oklahoma — he was a grad assistant there in the 2013-14 season — should benefit his son in the long run.

“Everyone does it a little differently,” Lon Kruger said. “Any time you can have experience with different staffs, that’s good. You take a little bit from everyone, and when he gets out there and has that opportunity on his own, he’ll have a lot of varied backgrounds to draw on.”

Murphy said he doesn’t see why Kevin Kruger won’t get that chance to lead a program.

“He’s got great leadership, competitiveness along with an even-keeled demeanor,” Murphy said. “I think those are more and more becoming important skills when you’re talking about becoming a head coach. So much of it isn’t ‘Xs’ and ‘Os,’ it’s managing people, and Kevin’s one of those guys that people would want to play for and want to compete with. There’s no question in my mind Kevin’s going to be a future head coach.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.