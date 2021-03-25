64°F
UNLV Basketball

Ex-UNLV coach Lon Kruger retires, reportedly moving to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
Updated March 25, 2021 - 11:59 am
JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, left, speaks with Justin Hawk ...
JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, left, speaks with Justin Hawkins and Karam Mashour, right, during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010. null JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV head coach Lon Kruger, left, speaks with Justin Hawkins and Karam Mashour, right, during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Dec. 18, 2010.

Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is retiring and moving to Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Kruger, who coached at UNLV from 2004 to 2011, is the father of the Rebels’ new coach, Kevin. The younger Kruger replaced T.J. Otzelberger, who left for Iowa State last week.

Lon Kruger bought a home in Southern Highlands in January for $2.9 million. He said at the time no one should read into the purchase as an indication he would retire soon.

“We are out there more and more during the summer,” Kruger said then. “We came across something we like and we might as well get started, now. We enjoy it here (in Norman, Oklahoma), but we really enjoy Vegas and people there.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

