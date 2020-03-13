Ex-UNLV coach Marvin Menzies named Grand Canyon’s interim coach

Marvin Menzies coached UNLV from 2016 to 2019, going 48-48. He was in his first season as Grand Canyon’s associate head coach.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was named the interim coach at Grand Canyon after Dan Majerle was fired Thursday.

Menzies coached the Rebels from 2016 to 2019, going 48-48.

He was in his first season as Grand Canyon’s associate head coach.

