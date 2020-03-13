58°F
UNLV Basketball

Ex-UNLV coach Marvin Menzies named Grand Canyon’s interim coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 8:10 pm
 

Former UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was named the interim coach at Grand Canyon after Dan Majerle was fired Thursday.

Menzies coached the Rebels from 2016 to 2019, going 48-48.

He was in his first season as Grand Canyon’s associate head coach.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

