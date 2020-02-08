Ex-UNLV coach Marvin Menzies sells Las Vegas home for $1.15M

Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies sold his Southern Highlands home for $1.15 million on Friday, according to public property records.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Menzies sold his Southern Highlands home for $1.15 million on Friday, according to public property records. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Menzies was the Rebels’ coach for three seasons, going 48-48 before getting fired last March.

He now is the associate head coach at Grand Canyon.

