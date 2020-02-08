Ex-UNLV coach Marvin Menzies sells Las Vegas home for $1.15M
Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies sold his Southern Highlands home for $1.15 million on Friday, according to public property records.
Menzies was the Rebels’ coach for three seasons, going 48-48 before getting fired last March.
He now is the associate head coach at Grand Canyon.
