UNLV Basketball

Ex-UNLV coach Marvin Menzies sells Las Vegas home for $1.15M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2020 - 4:57 pm
 

Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies sold his Southern Highlands home for $1.15 million on Friday, according to public property records.

Menzies was the Rebels’ coach for three seasons, going 48-48 before getting fired last March.

He now is the associate head coach at Grand Canyon.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

