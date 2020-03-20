Ex-UNLV men’s, women’s basketball assistant Howie Landa dies

Howie Landa was a UNLV men’s basketball assistant coach in the 1988-89 and 1994-95 seasons and for the women in 1989-93. He also was the interim men’s coach for seven games.

Former UNLV coach Howie Landa, seen in 2000 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this 2001 file photo, Howie Landa conducts a basketball camp at the White Middle School in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Howie Landa, who had two brief coaching stints with the UNLV men’s basketball team and later served as a women’s assistant, died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 88.

He was an assistant to Jerry Tarkanian in the 1988-89 season and to Tim Grgurich in 1994-95. It was in that latter season that Landa became the interim head coach for seven games after Grgurich left because of health reasons. Landa went 5-2.

He was an assistant on the UNLV women’s basketball team between 1989-93.

Landa is the member of several halls of fame, including those representing Pennsylvania state athletics and the National Junior College Athletic Association.

No cause of death was given.

