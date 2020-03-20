55°F
UNLV Basketball

Ex-UNLV men’s, women’s basketball assistant Howie Landa dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

Howie Landa, who had two brief coaching stints with the UNLV men’s basketball team and later served as a women’s assistant, died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 88.

He was an assistant to Jerry Tarkanian in the 1988-89 season and to Tim Grgurich in 1994-95. It was in that latter season that Landa became the interim head coach for seven games after Grgurich left because of health reasons. Landa went 5-2.

He was an assistant on the UNLV women’s basketball team between 1989-93.

Landa is the member of several halls of fame, including those representing Pennsylvania state athletics and the National Junior College Athletic Association.

No cause of death was given.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

