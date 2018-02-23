Ex-UNLV player linked to NCAA report of potential improper benefits

Former UNLV basketball player Patrick McCaw, who is now in his second season with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, was linked in a Yahoo! Sports report of players possibly receiving improper benefits from agents.

Former UNLV basketball player Patrick McCaw, who is now in his second season with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, was linked in a Yahoo! Sports report of players possibly receiving improper benefits from agents.

The story posted a document that shows McCaw and his family receiving a meal for $178.01 on March 23, 2016, from agent Christian Dawkins of ASM Sports.

Whether the dinner would have constituted in NCAA violation is uncertain. McCaw, who was a sophomore at the time, already played his last UNLV game on March 10 of that year, but he didn’t declare for the NBA draft until April 4.

McCaw didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

