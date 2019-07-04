95°F
UNLV Basketball

Ex-UNLV players Trey Woodbury, Ben Coupet Jr. choose schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2019 - 6:25 pm

Former UNLV reserve basketball players Trey Woodbury and Ben Coupet Jr. have transferred.

Woodbury, who also went to Clark High School, transferred to Utah Valley. He averaged 1.4 points as a freshman last season at UNLV.

“The signing of Trey Woodbury is a huge addition to our program,” Utah Valley coach Mark Madsen told the Deseret News of Salt Lake City. “He is a unique player who is not only a top flight shooter, but can break down defenses off the dribble and create for his teammates. Trey is an explosive athlete who attacks the rim and finishes with athleticism.”

Coupet is headed to Arkansas-Little Rock, according to the website Verbal Commits. He played in nine games last season, also averaging 1.4 points.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

