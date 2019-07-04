Ex-UNLV players Trey Woodbury, Ben Coupet Jr. choose schools

Former UNLV and Clark High School guard Trey Woodbury has transferred to Utah Valley. Ben Coupet Jr. will head to Arkansas-Little Rock.

UNLV Rebels guard Trey Woodbury (22) takes a 3-point shot during the first half of a game between UNLV and Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Ben Coupet Jr.(Josh Hawkins/UNLV Photo Services)

Former UNLV reserve basketball players Trey Woodbury and Ben Coupet Jr. have transferred.

Woodbury, who also went to Clark High School, transferred to Utah Valley. He averaged 1.4 points as a freshman last season at UNLV.

“The signing of Trey Woodbury is a huge addition to our program,” Utah Valley coach Mark Madsen told the Deseret News of Salt Lake City. “He is a unique player who is not only a top flight shooter, but can break down defenses off the dribble and create for his teammates. Trey is an explosive athlete who attacks the rim and finishes with athleticism.”

Coupet is headed to Arkansas-Little Rock, according to the website Verbal Commits. He played in nine games last season, also averaging 1.4 points.

