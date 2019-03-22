Ex-UNLV recruit Ethan Anderson headed to USC

Marvin Menzies. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV signee Ethan Anderson committed to Southern California on Friday, announcing his decision on Twitter.

He pulled his commitment from the Rebels when coach Marvin Menzies was fired a week ago.

Anderson, a 6-foot-1-inch point guard from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, was the first member of the Rebels’ recruiting class. The other one, 6-2 point guard Josh Pierre-Louis of Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic High, also re-opened his recruiting process.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is traveling this weekend to NCAA Tournament games as part of her search for a new coach.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.