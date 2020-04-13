Ex-UNLV standout Amauri Hardy will transfer to Oregon
Guard Amauri Hardy, a third-team All-Mountain West selection this past season at UNLV, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will transfer to Oregon for his senior season.
He entered the NCAA transfer portal March 19.
Hardy on Twitter thanked “all my former coaches who I’ve had the great opportunity to play for. Last but not least, thank you to UNLV and it’s (sic) fans for the support and the many memories we share.”
New Beginnings… pic.twitter.com/kiU9FDGUPI
— Amauri Hardy (@Amauri_Hardy) April 12, 2020
An attempt to reach Hardy’s dad, Ramsey, was unsuccessful. Ramsey Hardy previously told the Review-Journal that Amauri Hardy wanted to transfer to a school that would help him reach the NBA.
“He needs to showcase his talent,” Ramsey Hardy said then. “Teams need to see him at point (guard). He needs a whole year of doing it.”
The 6-foot-2-inch Hardy isn’t a graduate transfer, so he probably will have to sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules.
He was one of UNLV’s top players the past two years, averaging 13.1 points as a sophomore and 14.5 points this past season.
Hardy’s brother, Jaden, is a five-star prospect at Coronado High School who will be a senior in the fall. Ramsey Hardy has said that Jaden Hardy’s college decision would be made independent of Amauri Hardy’s choice.
This is the second consecutive year that a Rebel has transferred to Oregon. Forward Shakur Juiston signed with the Ducks last year as a graduate transfer. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season for the Pac-12 Conference champions.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.