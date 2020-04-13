Ex-UNLV standout Amauri Hardy will transfer to Oregon

Guard Amauri Hardy, a third-team All-Mountain West selection this past season at UNLV, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will transfer to Oregon for his senior season.

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) makes a pass under pressure from Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) during the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Broncos won 67-61. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels' Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket against Boise State Broncos' RayJ Dennis (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

He entered the NCAA transfer portal March 19.

Hardy on Twitter thanked “all my former coaches who I’ve had the great opportunity to play for. Last but not least, thank you to UNLV and it’s (sic) fans for the support and the many memories we share.”

An attempt to reach Hardy’s dad, Ramsey, was unsuccessful. Ramsey Hardy previously told the Review-Journal that Amauri Hardy wanted to transfer to a school that would help him reach the NBA.

“He needs to showcase his talent,” Ramsey Hardy said then. “Teams need to see him at point (guard). He needs a whole year of doing it.”

The 6-foot-2-inch Hardy isn’t a graduate transfer, so he probably will have to sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

He was one of UNLV’s top players the past two years, averaging 13.1 points as a sophomore and 14.5 points this past season.

Hardy’s brother, Jaden, is a five-star prospect at Coronado High School who will be a senior in the fall. Ramsey Hardy has said that Jaden Hardy’s college decision would be made independent of Amauri Hardy’s choice.

This is the second consecutive year that a Rebel has transferred to Oregon. Forward Shakur Juiston signed with the Ducks last year as a graduate transfer. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season for the Pac-12 Conference champions.

