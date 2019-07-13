Ex-UNLV standout Shakur Juiston transferring to Oregon

Former UNLV standout forward Shakur Juiston announced he is leaving for Oregon. He is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play next season for the Ducks.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs forward Nate Grimes (32) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV standout forward Shakur Juiston announced on Instagram on Friday that he is heading to Oregon.

Juiston is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play next season.

The 6-foot-7-inch post player averaged 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds in 2017-18, but missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery.

“It really brought a lot of trials and tribulations but definitely re-humbled me to stay conscious and that anything can be taken away at any point,” Juiston posted. “I was blessed with coaches, families and friends that helped (me) get through it and also played a big role in my decision today. I want to respectfully thank UNLV for a great experience for these past two years. Y’all embraced me with love and open arms which made my decision to leave challenging but I wish y’all nothing but the best of luck for the future of the program.”

Also, former Rebel Anthony Bennett signed with the Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic and Houston Chronicle. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013, but has struggled to stick in the NBA. Bennett played last season with the G League’s Los Angles Clippers’ affiliate, where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

