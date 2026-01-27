‘Eye-opening experience:’ UNLV coach frustrated by paltry home crowds

First-year UNLV basketball coach Josh Pastner wants fans to buy into his motto of “grit and toughness” regardless of the final score as he rebuilds the program.

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner is pleased as his team leads the Boise State Broncos late in the game during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Since he was hired nine months ago, Josh Pastner has been loud and proud about his goal to deliver a sales pitch to every corner of Las Vegas and reignite fan support for the UNLV basketball team.

Ahead of the Rebels facing New Mexico on Tuesday night at the Thomas &Mack Center, the first-year coach opened up about the process to fill the home arena being a more difficult one than he expected.

“This was an eye-opening experience for me.” Pastner said Monday. “I did every media obligation there is. I spoke to any group that wanted me to speak.”

Pastner listed the various community engagement efforts he made during the offseason, from making appearances for groups as small as 10 to striking up season-ticket conversations at the gym during his personal workouts.

“Every single second of my mindset was selling the program,” he said.

Eventually, the Rebels’ home opener against UT Martin arrived Nov. 4, and Pastner received a rude awakening.

Pastner thought it would be a packed house because of his marketing of the new team and the game coinciding with a rededication of the court in honor of legendary former UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian and his wife, Lois.

“We walk out on the court, and there’s probably about 1,000 people in the stands,” the former Georgia Tech and Memphis coach recalled. “I knew this was going to be a rebuild. But then I recognized it was going to be a bigger rebuild than I thought.”

The actual announced turnout was 5,235 in an arena that can hold 18,776, as the Rebels took an 86-81 loss. The average announced attendance for the nine home games is 5,600.

Pastner acknowledged there are multiple factors that make it difficult to draw the large crowds prime UNLV teams enjoyed.

“I understand in this city you have a lot of options. … Games are on television, you have things on your phones. It’s a different time,” he said. “And even a good crowd, it can look like there’s a lot of empty seats. I get it. So it’s my responsibility to try to keep building and having people come to enjoy their team.”

Protecting home court

Perhaps the most important factor of all is rewarding fans’ attendance with a victory.

The Rebels have a 6-3 home record. The team had a five-game win streak at the Thomas &Mack Center that dated to a 99-85 win over Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 20.

That streak was snapped by Saturday’s 82-71 Mountain West conference loss to San Diego State, which drew a season-high crowd of 7,217.

“We have not done a good enough job this year of protecting home court. There’s just no denying that,” Pastner said.

The early losses can be attributed to the team being “totally out of sync for about a month” to start the season because of injury issues, Pastner added.

Now that the Rebels have started to find a stride, Pastner hopes fans will buy into them displaying his motto of “grit and toughness” regardless of the score.

“Winning solves everything,” he said. “Competing for championships solves everything. I get that. But in the short term, you’re trying to just have people say, ‘OK, I see what you’re trying to do, about the grit and toughness.’ ”

It’s a philosophy he’s imploring fans to give a chance Tuesday.

“I believe in our vision; we’re not wavering. I’m excited,” Pastner said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better each time we step on the floor. We’ve got a great opportunity against New Mexico.”

Who: UNLV vs. New Mexico

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: New Mexico -5