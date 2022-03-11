First-half shooting woes doom UNLV in MW quarterfinals loss
Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 5-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Wyoming 59-56 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Junior Donovan Williams added 20 points for the Rebels (18-14).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
