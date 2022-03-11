First-half shooting woes doom UNLV in MW quarterfinals loss

Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 5-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Wyoming Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dunks the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives to the basket against Wyoming Cowboys forward Jeremiah Oden (25) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots around Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 5-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Wyoming 59-56 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior Donovan Williams added 20 points for the Rebels (18-14).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

