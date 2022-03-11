51°F
First-half shooting woes doom UNLV in MW quarterfinals loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court against the Wyoming Cowboys during ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wen ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the ball against Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dunks the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the ...
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dunks the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives to the basket against Wyoming Cowboys forward Je ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives to the basket against Wyoming Cowboys forward Jeremiah Oden (25) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots around Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) du ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots around Wyoming Cowboys guard Brendan Wenzel (5) during the first half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 5-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Wyoming 59-56 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior Donovan Williams added 20 points for the Rebels (18-14).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

