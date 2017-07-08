Former Bishop Gorman star Noah Robotham will transfer to UNLV

Point guard Noah Robotham announced Friday he will transfer from Akron to play basketball at UNLV. The former Bishop Gorman High star must sit out next season and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Akron guard Noah Robotham (14) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins, right, passes the ball in front of Akron guard Noah Robotham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Akron in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Akron guard Noah Robotham (14) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Akron's Noah Robotham, right, drives past Kent State's Jimmy Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Akron's Noah Robotham (14) shoots against Kent State's Jimmy Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Akron's Noah Robotham, right, fouls Kent State's Jaylin Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Akron guard Noah Robotham (14) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Point guard Noah Robotham said he wanted to come home, and he will do that and play for his hometown basketball team.

The Bishop Gorman High School product announced on Instagram on Friday that he would transfer from Akron and play his senior season at UNLV. He will be a walk-on.

That will be in the 2018-19 season because Robotham must sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules.

“I’ve decided for my senior year to attend UNLV…I remember growing up and seeing how special games were at T&M..more than excited to be apart of it in 2018-2019! #ForTheCity,” Robotham posted.

I've decided for my senior year to attend UNLV…I remember growing up and seeing how special games were at T&M..more than excited to be apart of it in 2018-2019! #ForTheCity A post shared by Noah Robotham (@n1_r4) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

He averaged 8.8 points last season at Akron, making 39 percent of his 3-pointers.

At Gorman, Robotham was the 2014 Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year. ESPN ranked him as Nevada’s sixth-best player.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.