Former Bishop Gorman star Noah Robotham will transfer to UNLV

Point guard Noah Robotham said he wanted to come home, and he will do that and play for his hometown basketball team.
The Bishop Gorman High School product announced on Instagram on Friday that he would transfer from Akron and play his senior season at UNLV. He will be a walk-on.
That will be in the 2018-19 season because Robotham must sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules.
“I’ve decided for my senior year to attend UNLV…I remember growing up and seeing how special games were at T&M..more than excited to be apart of it in 2018-2019! #ForTheCity,” Robotham posted.
He averaged 8.8 points last season at Akron, making 39 percent of his 3-pointers.
At Gorman, Robotham was the 2014 Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year. ESPN ranked him as Nevada’s sixth-best player.
