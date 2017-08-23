Former Rebel Austin Starr to play at Prairie View

Austin Starr, who played basketball at UNLV and Foothill High School, has transferred to Prairie View A&M.
Starr played for College of Southern Idaho last season, and he will take the Thomas & Mack Center court when Prairie View visits the Rebels on Nov. 15.
He played in 13 games in the 2015-16 season for UNLV, averaging 1.2 points.
