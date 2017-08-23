ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

Former Rebel Austin Starr to play at Prairie View

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 6:04 pm
 

Austin Starr, who played basketball at UNLV and Foothill High School, has transferred to Prairie View A&M.

Starr played for College of Southern Idaho last season, and he will take the Thomas & Mack Center court when Prairie View visits the Rebels on Nov. 15.

He played in 13 games in the 2015-16 season for UNLV, averaging 1.2 points.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 

