Former UNLV basketball player Tyrell Green has signed with the Swedish pro team Norrkoping Dolphins. Green, a 6-foot 7-inch forward, averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season for the Rebels.

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) drives against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) waits for a clean shot as Utah State players Shane Rector (0), Quinn Taylor (10) and Koby McEwen (1) defend during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) shoots over Utah State forward Alexis Dargenton (11) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) goes up for a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV players, including forward Tyrell Green (3) and Cheickna Dembele (11), right, gather during a timeout during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) attempts a shot against San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) drives against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) and guard Kris Clyburn (1) defend as a San Jose State sends up a shot during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“I couldn’t be more excited to get to Norrkoping and suit up with my new team,” Green said in a statement. “I’ve been working hard my entire life to get to this moment and I can’t wait to get started.”

