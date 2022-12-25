Former Tarkanian assistant who helped build Rebels dies at 69

Mark Warkentien was at UNLV when the Rebels won the 1990 national championship. He was later named NBA Executive of the Year with the Denver Nuggets in 2008-09.

JEFF SCHEID/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL This image left to right, Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon, and Jerry Tarkanian in the middle (hidden) celebrate after the victory on April 2, 1990. Event is the NCAA National Championship basketball game in Denver Colorado where the Duke Blue Devils played the UNLV Rebels. The University of Nevada Las Vegas won the Game 103 to 73. UNLV dominated the game and never trailed; the 30 point win was the largest margin of victory in a championship game. UNLV finished the season with 35 wins and 5 losses. UNLVÃ­s half-court pressure forced Duke into 14 first half turnovers on the way to a 47-35 halftime lead. In the second half UNLV went on an 18-0 run to turn a 57-47 lead into a 75-47 blowout with 13:18 left to play. Anderson Hunt was named the most valuable player scoring 29 points; Larry Johnson added 22; Greg Anthony 13 and Stacey Augmon 12. All 12 rebels played with 9 scoring.

DANIELS, LLOYD 1987 Asst. to the Dir. for Basketball Left to Right Mark Warkentien, Lloyd Daniels, Maureen Warkentien, baby Kreigh Warkentian, Jerry Tarkanian. (FILE PHOTO/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)DANIELS, LLOYD 1987 Asst. to the Dir. for Basketball Left to Right Mark Warkentien, Lloyd Daniels, Maureen Warkentien, baby Kreigh Warkentian, Jerry Tarkanian. (FILE PHOTO/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Mark Warkentien, a former longtime men’s basketball assistant of Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV, died Friday at 69.

Warkentien coached at UNLV from 1981-87 before becoming an assistant athletic director at the school until 1991. During his tenure, the Rebels reached the 1987 Final Four and won the 1990 national championship.

Warkentien eventually moved to the NBA, where he found success as an executive.

UNLV paid tribute to Warkentien on the men’s basketball team’s Twitter account.

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Warkentien earlier today,” the account (@TheRunninRebels) said. “Mark was a big part of the Runnin’ Rebels’ success under Coach Tarkanian.”

Warkentien arrived at UNLV as an assistant in 1981, helping Tarkanian and the Rebels transition into the Pacific Coast Athletic Association after a seven-year run as an independent program.

However, Warkentien was also involved in one of the most infamous recruiting scandals of Tarkanian’s UNLV tenure.

Warkentien was named the legal guardian of basketball recruit Lloyd Daniels. In 1987, before suiting up for UNLV, Daniels was arrested for trying to buy cocaine from an undercover New York police officer. The incident was recorded by a local TV station who’d been covering the sting, and Tarkanian dismissed Daniels from the program.

Warkentien moved into UNLV administration following the 1986-87 season.

In 1991, he took his first NBA job with the Seattle SuperSonics. In 2009, Warkentien was named NBA Executive of the Year as the vice president of basketball operations for the Denver Nuggets after orchestrating a trade to send Allen Iverson to the Detroit Pistons and bring Denver native Chauncey Billups to the Nuggets.

He most recently worked as a special assignment advisor for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Warkentien also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.

Warkentien’s two daughters are involved in basketball as well. Kreigh Warkentien spent several years at UNLV as an assistant athletic director and director of basketball operations before leaving in 2017. She now serves as the director of family, player and staff services for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

Aubrie Warkentien is the director of basketball operations at UNR.

