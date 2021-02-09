63°F
UNLV Basketball

Former UNLV coach Bill Bayno resigns as Pacers assistant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
Sports 4 18 96 Thomas Mack Si Redd Room UNLV Basketball Coach Bill Bayno announces UNLV Basketb ...
Coach Bill Bayno announces UNLV basketball signings April 18, 1996, in the Si Redd Room at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The former Rebels coach resigned Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, “for personal and health reasons” as an assistant for the Indiana Pacers, the team announced. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno poses during the NBA basketball team's media day in I ...
Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno poses during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former UNLV basketball coach Bill Bayno has resigned “for personal and health reasons” as an assistant for the Indiana Pacers, the team announced Monday.

“I appreciate the impact Coach Bayno has had on our players and the Pacers organization over the last five years,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said in a statement.

Adrian Wojnarowski, who covers the NBA for ESPN, tweeted that Bayno has been struggling with the demanding NBA schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the loss of both his parents.

Bayno, 58, could return to coaching at some point, Wojnarowski reported.

Bayno went 94-64 from 1995-2000 with the Rebels with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

