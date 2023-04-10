72°F
UNLV Basketball

Former UNLV guard transfers to Iowa State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2023 - 9:17 pm
 
UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket against the Air Force Falcons during the se ...
UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert committed to Iowa State on Sunday, joining former UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger in the Big 12.

Gilbert spent two seasons at UNLV, playing in 63 games and making 33 starts. He emerged as coach Kevin Kruger’s starting point guard during his sophomore season in 2022-23, averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He shot 46.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent on 3-pointers.

Gilbert, who played at Durango for part of his high school career, announced he was entering the transfer portal March 20.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

