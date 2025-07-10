Former UNLV men’s basketball coach lands job as Big 10 assistant
Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger landed a new job, four months after being fired by the Rebels.
Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger, four months after being fired, has found his next landing spot.
Kruger was hired as an assistant on Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s staff, the Illini announced Wednesday.
Kruger, 42, was 76-55 in four years at UNLV. He helped the Rebels reach the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals in 2024, notching the program’s first postseason win in 16 years in the process.
UNLV was 18-15 this past year and finished sixth in the Mountain West standings at 11-9. Kruger was fired after the Rebels lost to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in March.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X