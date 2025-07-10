Former UNLV men’s basketball coach lands job as Big 10 assistant

Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger landed a new job, four months after being fired by the Rebels.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger relays in a play to his team against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger works to motivate his team as they fall behind the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger coaches his team during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger, four months after being fired, has found his next landing spot.

Kruger was hired as an assistant on Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s staff, the Illini announced Wednesday.

Kruger, 42, was 76-55 in four years at UNLV. He helped the Rebels reach the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals in 2024, notching the program’s first postseason win in 16 years in the process.

UNLV was 18-15 this past year and finished sixth in the Mountain West standings at 11-9. Kruger was fired after the Rebels lost to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X