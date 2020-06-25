Former UNLV wing Derrick Jones Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Jones, now a wing for the Miami Heat, is asymptomatic and expects to join the team when the NBA season resumes next month in Orlando, Florida, per the Miami Herald.

In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Miami. A person with knowledge of the situation says Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus. His result came in shortly after the Heat and other NBA teams began mandatory testing in preparation for next month’s resumption of the season. Jones still plans to play when the Heat get back on the floor at the Disney complex near Orlando next month. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Former UNLV wing Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Miami Herald. Jones, now a wing for the Miami Heat, is asymptomatic and expects to join the team when the NBA season resumes next month at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, per the report.

Jones played 51 games for the Heat this season, averaging 8.9 points and a 4.2 rebounds as a key cog in the team’s rotation. The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent after the season.

Former Rebels forward Christian Wood, now with the Detroit Pistons, also tested positive in March for the virus.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.