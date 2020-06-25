97°F
UNLV Basketball

Former UNLV wing Derrick Jones Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2020 - 10:13 am
 

Former UNLV wing Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Miami Herald. Jones, now a wing for the Miami Heat, is asymptomatic and expects to join the team when the NBA season resumes next month at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, per the report.

Jones played 51 games for the Heat this season, averaging 8.9 points and a 4.2 rebounds as a key cog in the team’s rotation. The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent after the season.

Former Rebels forward Christian Wood, now with the Detroit Pistons, also tested positive in March for the virus.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

