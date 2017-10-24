Four-star guard Bryce Hamilton chooses UNLV

UNLV’s basketball team received a commitment from four-star guard Bryce Hamilton on Monday.

Bryce Hamilton (@bham_10/Twitter)

The 6-foot-4-inch player from Pasadena, California, tweeted he had committed to the Rebels.

“Blessed to say that I have Officially committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas,” Hamilton wrote.

Blessed to say that I have Officially committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas#GoRebels pic.twitter.com/PHfFxvQb9X — Bryce Hamilton (@bham_10) October 24, 2017

He chose the Rebels over Ohio State, Utah, Arizona State, Colorado and UNR.

