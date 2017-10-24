ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

Four-star guard Bryce Hamilton chooses UNLV

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2017 - 7:41 pm
 
Updated October 23, 2017 - 7:49 pm

UNLV’s basketball team received a commitment from four-star guard Bryce Hamilton on Monday.

The 6-foot-4-inch player from Pasadena, California, tweeted he had committed to the Rebels.

“Blessed to say that I have Officially committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas,” Hamilton wrote.

He chose the Rebels over Ohio State, Utah, Arizona State, Colorado and UNR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

