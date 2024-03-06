Freshman’s clutch shot lifts UNLV past No. 21 San Diego State

The UNLV basketball team defeated San Diego State for the first time since 2020 behind 19 points from freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) elevates for a shot over San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) takes a hand to the face as he drives from San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) elevates for a shot over San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) and forward Kalib Boone (10) fight for a loose ball with San Diego State Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee (13) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) and forward Kalib Boone (10) reject a shot attempt by San Diego State Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee (13) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) rejects a shot by San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) rejects a shot by San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) lays in the ball over the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) celebrates a three-point basket by forward Keylan Boone (20) over the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Karl Jones (22) dunks the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Elijah Saunders (25) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On UNLV’s senior night, the Rebels’ freshman point guard came up with the biggest basket.

UNLV dominated the first half Tuesday against No. 21 San Diego State. But as expected, the Aztecs battled back and erased a double-digit lead the Rebels held most of the night.

With the game tied at 58 with less than 20 seconds left, Dedan Thomas Jr. knocked down a stepback jumper to put the Rebels back ahead.

Kalib Boone blocked a 3-pointer on San Diego State’s ensuing possession, Thomas drilled two free throws with six seconds left, and UNLV escaped with a 62-58 win over the Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Thomas finished with 19 points to lead the Rebels (19-10, 12-5 Mountain West), and fifth-year forward Keylan Boone added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

It’s UNLV’s first win over San Diego State (22-8, 11-6) since the Rebels upset the then-undefeated Aztecs 66-63 on Feb. 22, 2020.

After UNR’s 76-66 win over Boise State late Tuesday, UNLV sits in a three-way tie for seconds in the Mountain West with the Wolf Pack and Broncos, a half-game behind Utah State (24-5, 12-4).

UNLV concludes the regular season at UNR at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Rebels had a chance to seal the game earlier, but Lamont Butler stole a Thomas pass intended for Rob Whaley Jr. and scored on a layup to tie the game at 58. But Thomas hit his shot, and the Rebels never gave up the lead.

UNLV led the entire first half, and by as many as 17 points, but couldn’t find its rhythm to start the second half. The Rebels went scoreless the first 3:39, but San Diego State was unable to take the lead and trailed 33-30.

Thomas converted on a layup for UNLV’s first points of the half, and the Rebels went on a 7-0 run in less than two minutes and went back ahead by double digits, 40-30, with 14:33 left.

San Diego State answered with three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run to trail UNLV 42-41 with 12 minutes left. UNLV pushed the lead back to 51-44 with six minutes left with 3-pointers from Keylan Boone and Luis Rodriguez.

The Aztecs made it a one-possession game after a Micah Parrish 3-pointer and Jaedon LeDee’s two free throws with under five minutes left. But Thomas scored five points to give the Rebels some breathing room.

UNLV couldn’t have asked for a better start. San Diego State missed its first 13 shots. Reese Waters made a 3-pointer eight minutes into the game for the Aztecs’ first field goal, but they were already behind by double digits.

The Rebels matched San Diego State’s physicality early and were active on defense to build an 18-5 lead with 10:55 left.

Kalib Boone and Karl Jones helped the Rebels attack the basket offensively and control an early interior presence.

Kalib Boone started a 9-0 run with a dunk on a three-point play, and Keylan Boone knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to put UNLV ahead 27-10 with 8:16 left.

San Diego State slowly started to chip away at the deficit. The Aztecs went on a 13-1 run to cut UNLV’s lead to 30-25 with 4:10 left before halftime.

The Rebels went cold, going nearly eight minutes without a field goal, and made 4 of 8 free throws. After the Aztecs made it a one-possession game, Whaley made a tough layup with 46 seconds left, and the Rebels took a 33-28 halftime lead.

Despite making just two of its first 22 shots and shooting 22.9 percent in the first half (8-of-25), San Diego State outscored UNLV 18-6 in the final 7:32 before halftime.

The Aztecs made the most of nine first-half UNLV turnovers to score 12 points and had a plus-five offensive rebounding advantage after the first 20 minutes.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.