Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach

With the departure of T.J. Otzelberger, UNLV is looking for its sixth head coach in 10 years.

Iona head coach Rick Pitino celebrates after Iona won an NCAA college basketball game against Fairfield during the finals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

St. John's head coach Steve Lavin in action during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

UNLV's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger, right, and assistant coach Kevin Kruger leave the court after an exhibition game against West Coast Baptist at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Loyola of Chicago head coach Porter Moser is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Illinois in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Friday, March 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin, right, steadies himself after a referee's call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

T.J. Otzelberger is leaving the Rebels after just two years on the job to accept the same position at Iowa State, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Here are the front-runners, listed alphabetically:

— Kevin Kruger: The former Rebels point guard, the son of former UNLV coach Lon Kruger, is an assistant coach on the UNLV staff and would allow for some semblance of continuity.

— Steve Lavin: He hasn’t coached since 2015, but a person close to the UNLV program says he “really wants the job.” He coached UCLA to six NCAA Tournament appearances, from 1996-2003, and was most recently the coach at St. John’s, leading the Red Storm to two NCAA Tournament appearances in five years.

— Cuonzo Martin: The coach at Missouri, Martin has known UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois since their days at Tennessee, where he coached from 2011-14 and she oversaw the men’s basketball program.

— Porter Moser: The coach at Loyola-Chicago, Moser has the Ramblers in the NCAA Tournament again after reaching the Final Four in 2018.

— Rick Pitino: Widely regarded as one of the greatest — and most controversial — college basketball coaches of all time, Pitino spent the 2020-21 season steering Iona to the MAAC championship and NCAA Tournament. Multiple people insist he is interested in the UNLV job after missing out in 2019 when Otzelberger was hired.