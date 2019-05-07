Guard Caleb Grill chooses Iowa State over UNLV, Kansas State
Caleb Grill, a guard from Maize, Kansas, was one of UNLV’s top targets. The Rebels have three scholarships remaining to offer.
Kansas guard Caleb Grill committed to Iowa State on Tuesday, choosing the Cyclones over UNLV and Kansas State.
He visited UNLV this past weekend. Grill previously signed with former South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger, now the coach at UNLV.
Grill made the announcement on Twitter.
COMMITTED ‼️ #cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/mQ94zQUCOr
— Caleb Grill (@caleb_grill0) May 7, 2019
