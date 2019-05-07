81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Guard Caleb Grill chooses Iowa State over UNLV, Kansas State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2019 - 10:54 am
 

Kansas guard Caleb Grill committed to Iowa State on Tuesday, choosing the Cyclones over UNLV and Kansas State.

He visited UNLV this past weekend. Grill previously signed with former South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger, now the coach at UNLV.

Grill made the announcement on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) looks for a shot under pressure from Arizona Wildcats ...
Cheickna Dembele to stay with UNLV basketball team
By / RJ

Junior forward Cheickna Dembele withdrew his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will stay with the Rebels to play for new coach T.J. Otzelberger, a team spokesman confirmed Friday.