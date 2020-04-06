Guard Caleb Grill transfers from Iowa State to UNLV

Guard Caleb Grill has a long relationship with UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger. He originally signed with South Dakota State when Otzelberger was the Jackrabbits’ coach.

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill goes up for a shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Caleb Grill seriously considered attending UNLV a year ago, but he chose Iowa State over the Rebels and Kansas State.

But after one season playing for the Cyclones, Grill entered the NCAA transfer portal and decided to become a Rebel after all, tweeting his announcement Sunday.

Grill, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, has a long relationship with UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger. He originally signed with South Dakota State when Otzelberger was the Jackrabbits’ coach.

Grill is expected to sit out a season, but the NCAA will vote in June whether to make instant eligibility for transfers a blanket policy. CBS Sports reported Sunday that if the rules passes, it probably wouldn’t take effect until the 2021-22 season.

The expected final piece in UNLV’s recruiting class, Grill averaged 13.7 minutes for the Cyclones as well as 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds. He played the final five weeks with a broken wrist.

His commitment puts UNLV at 15 scholarships, two over the maximum. There have been rumblings that rising senior forward Donnie Tillman might turn pro or transfer. A recruit also could choose to attend a prep school for a year, and eligibility issues over the coronavirus pandemic could come into play, too.

Also, Durango High School 6-4 forward Kendrick Gilbert will walk on at UNLV. Statistics were not available. His brother, Keshon, committed to UNLV for the 2021 class.

