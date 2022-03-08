Hamilton, Hamm and Williams earn All-Mountain West honors

UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton was named First Team All-Mountain West by both coaches and the media Tuesday.

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dribbles up the court while Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) runs to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. (14) grabs a rebound as Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas (11) and David Roddy (21) look on in the first half of a men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton was named to the All-Mountain West first team by both coaches and the media Tuesday, following the release of the conference’s coaches poll. The independent media poll was released Monday.

It’s Hamilton’s second time on the first team. He also earned the award during the 2019-20 season.

Junior Donovan Williams was selected as the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year by the media. Fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr. was as an honorable mention selection by the coaches.

During his fourth season at UNLV, Hamilton led the Mountain West in scoring by averaging 24.1 points in the conference season. Hamm was third in the MW in rebounding, averaging 8.9. Williams started 13 conference games, but moved to a bench role after returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss several games.

Colorado State forward David Roddy Jr. was named the conference Player of the Year. He joined Hamilton, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, a Las Vegas native, and Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado on the first team.

No. 5-seeded UNLV will begin Mountain West tournament play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Wyoming in the quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center.

