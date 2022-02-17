Hamilton’s clutch three-pointer lifts UNLV past Fresno State

UNLV and Fresno State, the fifth- and sixth-place teams in the Mountain West, played a close game Wednesday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines after UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocked a shot by the Air Force Falcons during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton wasn’t shooting well.

The Mountain West’s leading scorer, Hamilton had struggled to find his shot all night against Fresno State, one of the best defensive teams in the country. But with the game tied at 54 with 2:16 on the clock, he didn’t hesitate.

Hamilton received the ball near the top of the key and jab-stepped to create some space. The senior then feinted toward his favored left-hand drive, but after seeing his defender drop back, Hamilton rose up and launched a 3-pointer.

He nailed it, silencing the crowd as he jogged back to the UNLV huddle.

Hamilton’s 3-pointer clinched a 60-57 win for UNLV against Fresno State on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. It’s the Rebels fourth victory in their past six games and moves them into the highly coveted fifth position in the Mountain West standings. UNLV will get a bye in the first round of the conference tournament if it can maintain its place.

For the first 15 minutes, though, it didn’t look as if Wednesday’s game was even going to be competitive. Tied 8-8 early, Fresno State went big. Star 7-footer Orlando Robinson — a Las Vegas native — and fellow center Braxton Meah bullied UNLV’s forwards in the lane.

The Bulldogs’ force down low opened up driving lanes, too, and their guards slashed to the rim or took advantage of space to pour in 3s to go on a 19-4 run.

The Rebels (15-11 7-6 Mountain West) fought back. Royce Hamm Jr., Hamilton and junior Donovan Williams — making his return after a three-game injury absence — turned on the offense and finished the half on a 21-6 run. Fresno State missed several 3s, and center David Muoka, along with Hamm, proved an effective counter to Robinson in the post.

Out of the break, both teams traded baskets. Fresno State continued to focus its defense on Hamilton, while UNLV put Robinson in foul trouble early.

Despite reaching his normal shot volume, Hamilton wasn’t efficient. The senior finished with 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting. But the Rebels picked him up. Fifth-year forward Hamm added 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, and UNLV got 18 points from its second unit.

Junior forward Victor Iwaukor was UNLV’s best reserve. All six of his points were scored in the second half. The junior came up with a huge block — which referees initially called a goaltend — to keep it a two-possession game with 14 seconds left.

Iwaukor’s energy and rebounding down low, combined with Hamm and Muoka, held Robinson in check. He fouled out with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. When the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6) beat the Rebels 73-68 in mid-January, Robinson had 24 points.

UNLV returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to welcome Colorado State for a 5 p.m. matchup.

