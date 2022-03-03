Hamm Jr. shines in UNLV’s win over Wyoming

Fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr. scored 17 points as UNLV defeated Wyoming on Wednesday night on Senior Night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

In fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr.’s first game as a Rebel, he scored 18 points. In the final regular-season game of his only year at UNLV on Wednesday night, Hamm had 17 points, one off his career-best as a Rebel.

UNLV needed every basket, as Hamm proved crucial in carrying the Rebels to a 64-57 win against Wyoming at the Thomas &Mack Center on Senior Night. His performance on both sides of the ball helped the Rebels keep hold of the No. 5 seed in the Mountain West Tournament.

Both teams began the game by establishing their post players. Hamm scored eight of UNLV’s first 10 points, including two 3-pointers, while Wyoming pounded the ball inside through sophomore Graham Ike to score the Cowboys’ first seven points.

UNLV’s defense woke up though. The forward rotation of Hamm and juniors Victor Iwuakor and David Muoka did a good job when isolated on Ike. A layup by Wyoming’s Brendan Wenzel with 14:14 in the first half was the Cowboys’ last field goal until a 3-pointer by Hunter Thompson seven minutes later.

But the Rebels (18-12, 10-7) weren’t able to take full advantage of Wyoming’s drought. Hamilton was doubled almost every time he touched the ball and didn’t make a field goal until he hit a runner with 2:28 left in the first half.

Wyoming senior Hunter Maldonado, after temporarily leaving the game due to injury, returned to lead Wyoming back into the game while Ike sat with foul trouble.

Both offenses continued to struggle after halftime. Just as UNLV seemed to be fading, the Rebels got a boost from junior Justin Webster off the bench. He scored five quick points to keep UNLV close.

Hamm also continued his hot scoring from the first half, hitting a 3-pointer and knocking down free throws while the rest of the Rebels continued to come up empty.

UNLV’s defense bailed out the offense out again. Wyoming went on another long scoring drought to allow UNLV to keep its lead. With two minutes remaining, Webster rescued a poor Rebel possession with a long step-back two, then came up with a clutch steal to help seal the game.

Webster finished with 11 points. Hamilton scored 15 to help UNLV. Hamm also led the Rebels in rebounds with 10 to finish with a double-double.

Wyoming, which fell to 23-7, 12-5 in the Mountain West, was led by Maldonado, who scored 22 points, but Ike was held to 14 points on 31.6 percent shooting from the floor.

UNLV will wrap up its season Saturday when it heads to New Mexico for an 8 p.m. start. The Rebels beat the Lobos 85-56 earlier this season when the teams met Jan. 11.

