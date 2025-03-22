Here are 6 schools that could be interested in Dedan Thomas Jr.

These schools recruited Dedan Thomas Jr. at Liberty High before he decided to stay home and attend UNLV. Are they still interested in the star point guard?

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hugs game winning scorer guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) on the court after defeating the Utah State Aggies in their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) cheers for his teammates from the bench against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) lays the balll in past Wyoming Cowboys guard Dontaie Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) lays in a basket against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is expected to enter the transfer portal, a decision he made after the firing of coach Kevin Kruger.

The 6-foot-1-inch Thomas, who just completed his sophomore season, will have his pick of several schools for his next destination. The transfer portal opens Monday and closes April 22.

He decided on his hometown school over UCLA, Arizona, Florida, Gonzaga and Houston when making his college decision out of Liberty High School.

Would such programs continue to be potential landing spots for the lead guard?

And how do they stack up at his position right now?

Here are some thoughts about where Thomas could potentially land.

UNLV

This one is pretty simple: The next coach will have the opportunity to try to recruit Thomas back to the Rebels. If he’s successful, UNLV will return the point guard who led the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (4.7 apg) this season before missing the final seven games because of a shoulder injury.

UCLA

The Bruins have nonsenior guards who can make a difference on any given night. Junior Dylan Andrews averages 7.1 points while leading the team in assists at 3.5 per game. Junior Skyy Clark averages 8.2 points and almost three assists. The Bruins are also heavily recruiting 2026 five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr.

Arizona

Junior Jaden Bradley has started every game this season for the Wildcats. He averages 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Wildcats have made offers to highly regarded guards Brayden Burries of the 2025 class and Ikenna Alozie of the 2026 class.

Gonzaga

Senior Ryan Nembhard led the Zags all season, breaking school records and establishing himself as one of the nation’s top point guards. He averaged nearly 35 minutes per game. This would seem a suitable landing spot for Thomas with Nembhard heading to the NBA draft.

Florida

A report surfaced this week that the Gators are expected to be involved with the Thomas recruitment. Makes sense, especially if associate head coach Carlin Hartman doesn’t land the UNLV coaching job. Hartman was a main recruiter of Thomas to UNLV while serving on Kruger’s staff. Florida must replace all three of its starting guards.

Houston

Junior point guard Milos Uzan, who went to Desert Pines High School and transferred to Houston from Oklahoma, has come into his own this season after missing time in October following nose surgery. He averages 11.6 points and 4.2 assists.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.