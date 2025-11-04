Here are details of Lindy La Rocque’s contract at UNLV
Lindy La Rocque recently signed a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season as the UNLV women’s basketball coach. Here are some key details to the contract.
Lindy La Rocque recently signed a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season as the UNLV women’s basketball coach. Here are some key details to the contract obtained by the Review-Journal:
La Rocque, through the life of the deal, has a base salary of $150,000. For media and public appearances, she will make $200,000 the first year of the contract, which will annually increase to a final number of $250,000 in the fifth year.
There are annual retention bonuses of $25,000 in the second to fourth years and $50,000 in the fifth year.
As for buyouts, the range from UNLV dismissing La Rocque is $950,000 the first year and an annual decrease to $100,000 in her final year of the deal.
Should she depart the position, La Rocque would owe UNLV $750,000 after one year, a number that would decrease annually to $100,000 in the final year.
There are also several incentive clauses in the contract. Some of the main ones:
— Mountain West regular-season title — $15,000.
— Mountain West Tournament title — $20,000.
— Mountain West Coach of the Year or Co-Coach of the Year — $20,000.
— National Coach of the Year — $20,000.
— Top 25 ranking to end season — $15,000.
— 28 wins and NCAA Tournament automatic berth: Qualifies to renegotiate contract up to one year.
— 28 wins and NCAA Tournament at-large berth: Qualifies to renegotiate contract up to two years.
— Team APR 980 or above — $5,000.
— Multiple years APR meets or exceeds national average — $10,000.
— NCAA play-in game — $10,000.
— NCAA first-round game — $20,000.
— NCAA second-round game — $25,000.
— Sweet 16 game — $30,000.
— Elite Eight game — $35,000.
— Final Four game — $40,000.
— National championship game — $50,000.
— Winning the national title — $75,000.
La Rocque will also receive 10 women’s basketball season tickets, up to six tickets to all other varsity sports home games and membership privileges to a local golf or country club.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.