Here are details of Lindy La Rocque’s contract at UNLV

Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque coaches from the sidelines during a second round WIT women’s basketball game between Florida and the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lindy La Rocque recently signed a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season as the UNLV women’s basketball coach. Here are some key details to the contract obtained by the Review-Journal:

La Rocque, through the life of the deal, has a base salary of $150,000. For media and public appearances, she will make $200,000 the first year of the contract, which will annually increase to a final number of $250,000 in the fifth year.

There are annual retention bonuses of $25,000 in the second to fourth years and $50,000 in the fifth year.

As for buyouts, the range from UNLV dismissing La Rocque is $950,000 the first year and an annual decrease to $100,000 in her final year of the deal.

Should she depart the position, La Rocque would owe UNLV $750,000 after one year, a number that would decrease annually to $100,000 in the final year.

There are also several incentive clauses in the contract. Some of the main ones:

— Mountain West regular-season title — $15,000.

— Mountain West Tournament title — $20,000.

— Mountain West Coach of the Year or Co-Coach of the Year — $20,000.

— National Coach of the Year — $20,000.

— Top 25 ranking to end season — $15,000.

— 28 wins and NCAA Tournament automatic berth: Qualifies to renegotiate contract up to one year.

— 28 wins and NCAA Tournament at-large berth: Qualifies to renegotiate contract up to two years.

— Team APR 980 or above — $5,000.

— Multiple years APR meets or exceeds national average — $10,000.

— NCAA play-in game — $10,000.

— NCAA first-round game — $20,000.

— NCAA second-round game — $25,000.

— Sweet 16 game — $30,000.

— Elite Eight game — $35,000.

— Final Four game — $40,000.

— National championship game — $50,000.

— Winning the national title — $75,000.

La Rocque will also receive 10 women’s basketball season tickets, up to six tickets to all other varsity sports home games and membership privileges to a local golf or country club.

