How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Eastern Washington tonight

UNLV returns to the court Friday to host Eastern Washington at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels (2-0) enter the game off a 98-63 win over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. The Eagles enter the matchup 2-1 on the season with wins over Walla Walla University and Stanford University.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:
Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7 p.m. PST
Online: Stadium live stream
Line: Rebels -11½
More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.