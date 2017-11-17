ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Eastern Washington tonight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2017 - 3:05 pm
 

UNLV returns to the court Friday to host Eastern Washington at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (2-0) enter the game off a 98-63 win over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. The Eagles enter the matchup 2-1 on the season with wins over Walla Walla University and Stanford University.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

Online: Stadium live stream

Line: Rebels -11½

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
UNLV Basketball Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like