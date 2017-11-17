How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Eastern Washington tonight

UNLV returns to the court Friday to host Eastern Washington at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) passes the ball during their basketball game against Florida A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Rebels (2-0) enter the game off a 98-63 win over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. The Eagles enter the matchup 2-1 on the season with wins over Walla Walla University and Stanford University.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

Online: Stadium live stream

Line: Rebels -11½

