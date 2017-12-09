ad-fullscreen
How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Illinois Saturday

December 9, 2017
 

UNLV basketball returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena court Saturday to face the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Rebels (7-2) enter the game off a 92-66 win over Oral Roberts. Illinois (7-3) enters the matchup off a 64-57 win over Austin Peay.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV vs. Illinois

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Time: 9 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -5; Total 10

Next up

— Dec. 16 at Pacific

— Dec. 20 vs. Mississippi Valley State

— Dec. 22 vs. Northern Colorado

