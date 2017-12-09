How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Illinois Saturday

UNLV basketball returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena court Saturday to face the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Rebels (7-2) enter the game off a 92-66 win over Oral Roberts. Illinois (7-3) enters the matchup off a 64-57 win over Austin Peay.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: UNLV vs. Illinois
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Time: 9 p.m. PDT
TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)
Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -5; Total 10
Next up
— Dec. 16 at Pacific
— Dec. 20 vs. Mississippi Valley State
— Dec. 22 vs. Northern Colorado
More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.