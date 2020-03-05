How to watch UNLV in MW tournament in Las Vegas

The fourth-seeded Rebels (17-14) play No. 5 Boise State (19-11) in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday.

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket past Fresno State's Anthony Holland (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The fourth-seeded Rebels (17-14) play No. 5 Boise State (19-11) in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday.

No. 4 UNLV is the third favorite to win the tournament at +650, riding a five-game winning streak that included handing San Diego State its only loss of the season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV vs. Boise State

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox: 318, DirecTV: 221, Dish Network: 158)

Radio: ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas and online via the UNLVGameday App and TuneIn.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or @RoRichards24 on Twitter.