UNLV Basketball

How to watch UNLV in MW tournament in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 1:08 pm
 

The fourth-seeded Rebels (17-14) play No. 5 Boise State (19-11) in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday.

No. 4 UNLV is the third favorite to win the tournament at +650, riding a five-game winning streak that included handing San Diego State its only loss of the season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV vs. Boise State

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox: 318, DirecTV: 221, Dish Network: 158)

Radio: ESPN Radio 1100 in Las Vegas and online via the UNLVGameday App and TuneIn.

