How to watch UNLV vs. Arizona on Saturday

UNLV basketball returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Arizona.
The Rebels (6-1) return home after suffering their first loss of the season at Northern Iowa last week. UNLV is 4-1 all time against Arizona at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Arizona (4-3) enters the game off a 91-56 win over Long Beach State, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on TV in Las Vegas:
Who: UNLV vs. Arizona
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7 p.m. PST
TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Arizona -4½; Total 10
