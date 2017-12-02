ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

How to watch UNLV vs. Arizona on Saturday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2017 - 1:58 pm
 

UNLV basketball returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Arizona.

The Rebels (6-1) return home after suffering their first loss of the season at Northern Iowa last week. UNLV is 4-1 all time against Arizona at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Arizona (4-3) enters the game off a 91-56 win over Long Beach State, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on TV in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV vs. Arizona

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Arizona -4½; Total 10

