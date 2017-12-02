How to watch UNLV vs. Arizona on Saturday

UNLV basketball returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Arizona.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) jumps as he shoots the ball during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Rebels (6-1) return home after suffering their first loss of the season at Northern Iowa last week. UNLV is 4-1 all time against Arizona at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Arizona (4-3) enters the game off a 91-56 win over Long Beach State, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on TV in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV vs. Arizona

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Arizona -4½; Total 10

